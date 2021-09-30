Pet dog Pepper safe after falling into River Wear in Sunderland

Pet pooch Pepper is safe and well after being plucked from a ledge in the River Wear this morning.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:10 am

The RNLI was paged to launch Sunderland’s D class inshore lifeboat at around 9am, after UK Coastguard received a 999 call from a dog walker whose pet had fallen into the water.

Volunteers quickly arrived at the location west of Wearmouth Bridge, opposite the Stadium of Light and found Pepper had fortunately found a ledge to stand on, out of the water.

The crew carefully took her onboard the lifeboat and transferred her to the lifeboat station where she could be reunited with her owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pepper, and pictured with members of the lifeboat crew

Read More

Read More
Grandad and granddaughter rescued by RNLI after incident in River Wear near Nati...

Towels and blankets were provided to keep her warm and comfortable while she waited.

A spokesman said: “This incident highlights that it is important not to enter the water to attempt to rescue an animal.

"The owner made the right call, immediately dialling 999 and asking for the Coastguard.

“You can support our volunteers by making a donation: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sunderland-rnli.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

PepperSunderlandRiver Wear