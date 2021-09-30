Pet dog Pepper safe after falling into River Wear in Sunderland
Pet pooch Pepper is safe and well after being plucked from a ledge in the River Wear this morning.
The RNLI was paged to launch Sunderland’s D class inshore lifeboat at around 9am, after UK Coastguard received a 999 call from a dog walker whose pet had fallen into the water.
Volunteers quickly arrived at the location west of Wearmouth Bridge, opposite the Stadium of Light and found Pepper had fortunately found a ledge to stand on, out of the water.
The crew carefully took her onboard the lifeboat and transferred her to the lifeboat station where she could be reunited with her owner.
Read More
Towels and blankets were provided to keep her warm and comfortable while she waited.
A spokesman said: “This incident highlights that it is important not to enter the water to attempt to rescue an animal.
"The owner made the right call, immediately dialling 999 and asking for the Coastguard.
“You can support our volunteers by making a donation: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sunderland-rnli.”