Perverted tourist snared in Sunderland by paedophile hunters

An American tourist was snared by paedophile hunters when he turned up to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Joshua Lopez thought he had been having sexually explicit chats with two separate underage girls on social media sites.

But he had been duped by the Guardians of the North.

The organisation sets up fake profiles across the internet to snare adults looking for contact with children.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Lopez, 20, a "committed Christian" who was in the North East visiting family, had made contact with two of the group's decoy profiles in November last year.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling told the court: "Neither of these girls, in fact, existed. They were internet profiles which had been set up by Guardians of the North, a group who have set themselves up to detect online offenders against children.

"Two separate people working for the group set up two separate profiles.

"It appears, by way of coincidence, the defendant has contacted both of those profiles, separately, and in about the same time period.

"They both say they are 13 and they both have conversations with the defendant."

The court heard Lopez sent pictures of his private parts to both profiles as well as graphic sexual messages.

Miss Dowling added: "There is evidence in the chats of an intention to have penetrative sexual intercourse when they met."

The court heard that when Lopez arrived at Concord bus station, in Washington to meet one of the girls he was confronted by Guardians of the North, who had alerted the police.

Lopez, who resides in the USA but had been staying with relatives in Washington, admitted attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and attempting to arrange to meet a child following sexual grooming.

Vince Ward, defending, said Lopez is "shocked, alarmed and ashamed" at his own behaviour and is a committed Christian whose grandfather is a church minister in London.

Mr Ward said Lopez has never been in trouble before, is naive and acted out of character while away from home and "disinhibited".

Mr Ward added: "Once the system is finished with him, he will be going back to America".

Judge Stephen Earl said the messages sent by Lopez were "disgusting" but added there is a "realistic prospect" that Lopez will change.

Judge Earl sentenced him to 14 months in jail, suspended for two years.

Lopez must sign the sex offenders' register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.