Person hit by train at Newcastle Central Station as thousands descend on region for Great North Run

Operator LNER confirmed details of the incident on its social media channels shortly after 11.30am on Sunday, September 12 as thousands of people travelled to the region for the Great North Run.

Their tweet, posted at around 11.35am on Sunday, said: “We are saddened to report due to a person being hit by a train at Newcastle, train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.”

National Rail and Northern also issued respective advice to passengers following the incident at Newcastle Central, adding that some platforms had re-opened at the station shortly after the incident, but with delays to trains.

Services between Newcastle and Morpeth, Newcastle and Carlisle and Newcastle and Middlesbrough/Nunthorpe were affected for a number of hours.

In a further update just after 1.30pm on Sunday, National Rail confirmed that trains were running normally following earlier disruption.

