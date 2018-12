A person has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car overturned on a slip road to the A19.

It happened in Passfield Way, Peterlee.

Durham Constabulary tweeted: "A suspected drink driver arrested following this collision on the Southbound slip road to the A19 at Passfield Way, Peterlee.

"A stark warning ahead of Black Friday... #DriveSober."

More details on this as we get them.