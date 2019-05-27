Young Sunderland fan's Wembley message to thank Grant Leadbitter for making her 'feel safe'

A young Sunderland fan had a special message for Black Cats player Grant Leadbitter as he took to the pitch at the Wembley play-off.

Nine-year-old Lola Mclean travelled to the stadium with dad Dan McLean to see the side take on Charlton Athletic in the hope of securing promotion to the Championship.

Lola McLean's card for Sunderland player Grant Leadbitter.

The dedicated Sunderland fan was a mascot for the team when they played against Portsmouth in the semi-final play-off, but felt lost when in the player tunnel.

Lola's dad Dan said player Grand Leadbitter took her under his wing and lead her out onto the pitch.

The youngster from Winchester wanted to thank the player for what he did and made a card which she took to Wembley in the hope that Leadbitter would see it.

Dan said: "When she was a mascot for the Portsmouth away game she got a bit lost in the tunnel but Grant walked out with her and she said he made her feel safe, so she just wanted to say thank you to him."

Lola McLean holding her card for Sunderland player Grant Leadbitter.

Dan has been a life-long Sunderland fan as his own dad was originally from Roker but moved down south with the Army.

He in turn has passed his love of the club on to his family and daughter Lola is a keen supporter.

Dan continued: "It was her first time at Wembley and she was over the moon to be there despite the disappointing result.

"We took the card to Wembley and were shouting at the players in the hope they could get it to Leadbitter but didn't have any luck.

"I have posted it online and no one has replied, but I am really proud of her for doing it."