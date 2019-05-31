X Factor star Molly Scott passes driving test at first time of asking

X Factor star Molly Scott is continuing on the road to success after passing her driving test.

The Easington teenager, who blew the country away with her singing talent on the hit TV show last year, passed her driving test first time after taking it earlier this week.

X Factor star Molly Scott at the Hartlepool Christmas light switch on in 2018.

The 17-year-old secured her full driving licence after just 16 lessons with instructor Dennis Young from L’s Away Driving School.

The talented teenager started learning on February 27, this year, the day of her 17th birthday.

And driving instructor Dennis, from Peterlee, couldn’t be prouder of the successful youngster.

The 53-year-old said: “I have been teaching for 15 years and have 532 passes under my belt.

“I have every pass written down as a record.

“Molly started learning with me back in February this year, on the day of her birthday.

“Her parents had the lesson booked six months prior after being recommended by friends and family.

“She had around one lesson a week with me and was also going out with her parents regularly, which did help.”

The teenager, who was in Simon Cowell’s group on the X Factor, won fans across the country for her performances on the hit show, but was voted off by judges in November.

After the show Molly performed at the Hartlepool Christmas light switch on to a huge crowd.

Her driving instructor Dennis added: “Molly was a pleasure to teach.

“She is a lovely girl and always used to sing away in the car on lessons!”