World Transplant Games: Sunderland celebrates the success stories of patients from across the globe
This year’s contest is underway, with Hetton Country Park, the Hollywood Bowl in Washington and Sunderland Aquatic Centre among the venues lined up to host events as part of the World Transplant Games.
By Fiona Thompson
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 06:00
Wearside has welcomed competitors from across the globe to take part in sessions, with others in Gateshead and Newcastle also setting the stage for a series of challenges.
Landmarks across our city have been lit up in honour of the part is playing in making the celebration a success.
The Hollywood Bowl, at The Galleries, has been thanked by the team for giving visitors such a warm welcome.
The games kicked off on Saturday and are set to close on Friday.