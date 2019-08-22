The World Transplant Games is under way at venues across the North East.

World Transplant Games: Sunderland celebrates the success stories of patients from across the globe

This year’s contest is underway, with Hetton Country Park, the Hollywood Bowl in Washington and Sunderland Aquatic Centre among the venues lined up to host events as part of the World Transplant Games.

By Fiona Thompson
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 06:00

Wearside has welcomed competitors from across the globe to take part in sessions, with others in Gateshead and Newcastle also setting the stage for a series of challenges.

Landmarks across our city have been lit up in honour of the part is playing in making the celebration a success.

The Hollywood Bowl, at The Galleries, has been thanked by the team for giving visitors such a warm welcome.

Undefined: readMore

The games kicked off on Saturday and are set to close on Friday.

For more click here.

1. Men's butterfly at Sunderland Aquatic Centre

The Olympic-sized pool has played host to a series of races during the competition.

Photo: Tom Banks

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Bowling brings together teams for a challenge in the alley

The bowling contest has seen people aged up to 80 take part.

Photo: Tom Banks

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Men's cycling event at Hetton Lyons Country Park

The park has welcomed competitors who have joined in a 10k closed course time trial, a 30k road race and a 20k team event.

Photo: Tom Banks

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. On their marks...swimmers dive in at Sunderland's landmark pool

Sunderland Aquatic Centre has welcomed competitors to freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and medley races.

Photo: Tom Banks

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3