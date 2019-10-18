World Mental Health Day event in Sunderland raises hundreds for Guide Dogs
More than 100 people showed their support for a Sunderland event raising money for Guide Dogs for the Blind.
The session, held at Hope Street Xchange on Wednesday, October 9, was in aid of World Mental Health Day and World Animal Day – and it was focused on highlighting the benefits all creatures great and small can have on our wellbeing.
As part of the event, members of the public were invited to meet some hard-working hounds in partnership with the Guide Dogs for The Blind Association, in exchange for a donation.
More than £260 was raised by those who went along.
Katy Sawyer, of Hope Street Xchange, said: “The day went really well and we have over one hundred people turn up to pet the dogs and talk to the trainers.”
The session was also supported by Durham Wildlife Trust and Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.