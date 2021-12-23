Huge knit-work spelling out “Merry Christmas” has drawn admiration from walkers and motorists as they pass the Just Let Your Soul Grow Community Garden on Thompson Road.

The talent behind the work is Sue McBride, a member of the knitting group at the Roker United Reform Church on Side Cliff Road. Her creation will be there for all to see over the Christmas period.

Just Let Your Soul Grow is a community group which looks after the garden; a hub for people across the area which can help with mental health as well as providing a greener local environment. The group is run entirely voluntarily.

The garden's festive display is spreading a little Christmas fun on Thompson Road.

One of the group’s organisers, Gaynor Clarke, said: “It’s there for the community to use in Southwick and Fulwell – and for people all around.

“We try to make sure that it’s nice for people to look at when they walk past. The traffic on Thompson Road can be horrendous at times, so it’s also quite nice to give motorists something cheerful to look at when they’re waiting in a jam.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from people who appreciate a bit of fun.”

Between 3pm and 5pm on Monday, December 21 Just Let Your Soul Grow is holding its Christmas At The Gardens event for children. There will be festive fun, as well as the chance to meet the Scarecrow Family plus Pippin the Shetland pony. There will also be a surprise guest.

Check the Just Let Your Soul Grow Facebook page for more details.

