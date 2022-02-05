Woman visits Durham and Sunderland while walking UK coastline to raise money for two marine conservation charities
A woman is currently walking the UK’s coastline to raise money for two important causes.
Blue Wilson is walking solo around the UK coastline to raise money for two marine conservation charities, Surfers Against Sewage and Sea Changers.
She is taking the challenge on in stages and has already walking 436.27 miles in 29 days. The 47-year-old has reached as far south as Snettisham in Norfolk and as far north as North Shields at the mouth of Tyne.
Blue, from Selby most recently walked along the Durham Heritage, Tyneside and Northumberland coastline taking her along Seaham, Seaburn, Whitburn and South Shields seeing many landmarks along the way including Souter Lighthouse.
She said: “During my treks I have become increasingly aware of the perils endangering our oceans, marine life, coastal communities and climate. I have seen
first hand some of the great work my chosen charities have done and I want to help by contributing as much as possible to their future projects.
"Every year I hope to complete as big a section as possible until successfully completing the entire coastline in an estimated five years.”
The next leg of her journey (Day 30) will commence on February, 10 where will walk northwards from North Shields towards Alnmouth and hopefully make it to Beadnell by February 13.
Blue has set a fundraising target of £4,000 per year aiming to raise £20,000 in total by the end of the five years.
As Blue is raising money for two separate causes donations can be made to Sea Changers at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BLUE-WILSON and donations for Surfers Against Sewage at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BLUE-WILSON42