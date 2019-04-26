Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after falling from a window in Sunderland

A woman has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after falling from a second floor window in Sunderland this morning.

Emergency services were called to reports that a woman had fallen from a second floor window at an address on Claremont Terrace, off Belvedere Road, in Sunderland, at 6.45am this morning.

A cordon was put in place around the building this morning and police officers remain at the scene as inquiries continue.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At about 6.45am this morning police received a report from the ambulance service that a woman had fallen from the second floor window of an address on Claremont Terrace in Sunderland.

"The woman has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and police remain in the area to carry out inquiries into the circumstances around the incident."

North East Ambulance Service sent two double crewed ambulances, a hazardous area response team vehicle and an air ambulance doctor, who arrived via a car.

