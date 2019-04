A woman was left with burns to her arm after trying to put out a fire in her garden.

Firefighters from Washington were called to Simonburn in Oxclose, Washington, at 9.36pm on Saturday night to tackle a garden gate that was on fire.

A woman who lived at the property suffered superficial burns to her left forearm as she attempted to put out the fire before crews arrived.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics, but didn't require hospital treatment.