Woman remains in hospital after fall from second floor window of Sunderland house

A woman who fell from the upper storey window of a Sunderland house remains in hospital.

Police and paramedics were called to Claremont Terrace, off Belevdere Road in Ashbrooke at 6.45am on Friday.

Police outside the house following the woman's fall from a window on Friday.

Today, Northumbria Police has confirmed the woman is still in a serious but not life threatening condition.

Read more: Woman remains in 'serious condition' after falling from second floor window in Sunderland

The North East Ambulance Service sent two double-crewed ambulances, a hazardous area response team (Hart) vehicle and an air ambulance doctor, who arrived via a car.

At that stage, the woman was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Residents in Sunderland community speak of shock after woman suffers life-threatening injuries following fall from window

Police have said they do not believe anyone else is involved.