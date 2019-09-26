Wind turbine blaze sparks more than 90 calls to fire service as flames rise from propellers
The top of a wind turbine has caught fire, leaving crews standing for when the blades drop to the ground.
More than 90 calls have been made to County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service reporting the blaze off Swainston Lane, near High Swainston Farm, off Hartlepool Road off the A689, between the A19 and Sedgefield.
The service sent a crew from Newton Aycliffe to the scene initially before a crew from Peterlee took over.
Firefighters are keeping a watch on the incident, allowing the fire to go out of its own accord, and watching for the blades to fall from the remains of the turbine.
The service has shared a video of the fire as flames rose from the top of the propellers.
A spokesperson said: “Green Watch Control on duty tonight having taken over from Blues.
“We have received over 90 calls to a wind turbine on fire, near High Swainston, just of the A689, Wynyard.
“One Fire appliance is still in attendance and the fire is being allowed to burn out under supervision.”