Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Portsmouth FC

The Black Cats take on Pompey on Saturday - and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see Sunderland AFC take on Portsmouth FC at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Kick off is at 3pm and the tickets are for the East Stand.

Sunderland will be hoping to claim victory over Portsmouth after Pompey lifted the Checkatrade Trophy last month, beating the Black Cats 5-4 on penalties.

This will be the first time the teams have gone head to head since the Wembley clash.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets to Saturday’s match, answer this question: which of these former players has played for both Portsmouth and Sunderland?

A) Kevin Ball

B) Kevin Phillips

C) Kevin Kyle

Email your answer, along with your daytime contact number, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Friday, April 26.

The winner will be drawn on Friday morning and they will need to be contactable by phone. They, or a representative, will need to be available to collect the tickets from our offices in Rainton Bridge Business Park during office hours on April 26.

If the first name out of the hat can’t be contacted by noon on Friday another name will be drawn.

The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over. Email entries are deleted once the competition is drawn and data is not passed on to any third parties.

Tickets are non-transferable. Full terms and conditions available at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition.