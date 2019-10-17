Wife pays tribute to 'gentle giant' policeman who died aged 44 ahead of charity football match in his memory

Detective Constable Cameron Scarratt, who died on July 3 after a short battle with cancer, aged 44.

Tributes have been paid to a policeman who died of cancer aged 44 ahead of a fundraising football match to be held in his memory.

Payind tribute his wife Lisa described the cop as a ‘gentle giant’ .

Members of Northumbria Police’s men’s team and the University of Sunderland who will play for The Cameron Scarratt Trophy on Monday, October 21, with former SAFC captain Gary Bennett, furthest right.

She said: “Cameron was a wonderful person - funny. He had a very dry sense of humour and was a very sociable guy. He was a gentle giant, somebody who quite simply loved his life, his family and all those around him.

Northumbria Police’s men’s side will play a charity football match against the University of Sunderland, where he was a student.

Lisa, 45, will be watching with the couple’s sons Charlie, 11 and Harvey eight.

Lisa said: “He would have been absolutely over the moon.

“It came as a total surprise to the family. But it’s such a lovely and thoughtful thing to do and the night will incorporate Cameron’s love for football, his 20 years’ service with the force and his time at the University of Sunderland.

“It’s going to be an emotional night and we hope it can raise money for fantastic causes.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Macmillan Cancer Care and all the staff on Ward B28 at Sunderland Royal Hospital who provided such wonderful care and support to Cameron and the whole family.”

Superintendent Brad Howe said the force and university thought it was only right to dedicate the game in Cameron’s memory.

He said: “We are all looking forward to the event and hope it will be an unforgettable occasion as the whole community comes together to remember Cameron and raise money for some fantastic causes in the process.”

Others to attending will include SAFC legend Gary Bennett and university vice-chancellor, Sir David Bell.