Whitburn children raise more than £1000 for Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care
School pupils have shown their caring side as they raised money for a local cancer charity.
Oliver Blunt, 12 and friends Yvie and Annie Price aged 11 and 14 recently held a charity fundraiser to raise money for Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care.
The charity offers free transport for patients undergoing outpatient Radiotherapy/Chemotherapy treatment at Newcastle Freeman Hospital.
Oliver’s mother Andrea said: “My son Oliver who enjoys raising money for charity came up with an idea to raise money for charity while we were away on holiday.
"He was 11 at the time and decided he would like to organise a hot dog stall at Halloween in our driveway.”
Oliver came up with imaginative names for the items on the stall such as bats blood for the tomato ketchup and witches toe nails for the onions.
She added: “This time he also added a raffle and he was joined by friends Annie and Yvie Price as the plans started to grow.
"Annie and Yvie's mam Liz and myself asked many local businesses if they would be happy to donate raffle prizes. We were overwhelmed with the response and generosity.”
Together the three friends raised £1,040 for the charity, who were extremely grateful to receive this money – and amazed with the efforts of the pupils from Whitburn Church of England Academy.
Last year Oliver sold hot chocolates at Christmas time raising over £400 for Key 2 Life food bank in South Shields who help vulnerable people who are struggling to afford food.