Take a look at the cheapest places to buy petrol across Sunderland.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at on March 28 as prices fall following fuel duty cut

As petrol prices fall slightly following Rishi Sunak's mini budget, we find the cheapest places to fill up your tank across Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:24 pm

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices hit a new record high as the cost of oil soared.

But prices have reduced slightly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget on March 23.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price per litre for petrol on Sunday, March 27 was 163.6p, compared with 167.3p on March 22.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, March 28.

1. Morrisons - Seaburn

The cheapest place to buy petrol in Sunderland is Morrisons at Seaburn, where petrol cost 155.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, March 28.

2. Sainsbury's - Sunderland North

The next cheapest place to buy petrol in Sunderland is at Sainsbury's on Riverside Road where petrol cost 155.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, March 28.

3. Sainsburys - Silksworth Lane

The next cheapest petrol station is Sainsbury's, in Silksworth Lane, where petrol cost 155.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, March 28.

4. ASDA - Thompson Road

The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA on Thompson Road, where petrol costs 158.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, March 28.

