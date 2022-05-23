Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on May 23

Petrol and diesel prices have continued to climb to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Prices reduced slightly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget on March 23.

But figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday, May 22 was 169.52p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, May 23.

1. Morrisons - Seaburn The cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is Morrisons, at Seaburn, where petrol cost 162.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, May 23.

2. Morrisons - Doxford Park The next cheapest place in Sunderland is at Morrisons, Doxford Park, where petrol cost 162.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, May 23.

3. Harbour View Service Station The next cheapest petrol station is Low Prices Always, in Dame Dorothy Street, where petrol cost 162.8p per litre on the morning of Monday, May 23.

4. Sainsburys - Silksworth Lane The next cheapest petrol station is Sainsbury's, in Silksworth Lane, where petrol cost 162.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, May 23.