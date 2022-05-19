Loading...
Take a look at the cheapest places to buy petrol in Sunderland.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on May 19

As petrol prices continue to reach new highs, we find the cheapest places to fill up your tank across Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 5:10 pm

Petrol and diesel prices have continued to climb to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Prices reduced slightly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget on March 23.

But figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Wednesday was 168.2p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Thursday, May 19.

1. ASDA - Thompson Road

The cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is ASDA, in Thompson Road, where petrol cost 161.7p per litre on the morning of Thursday, May 19.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

2. ASDA - Leechmere Road

The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Leechmere Road, where fuel cost 161.7p per litre on the morning of Thursday, May 19.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

3. Harbour View Service Station

The next cheapest petrol station is Low Prices Always, in Dame Dorothy Street, where petrol cost 161.8p per litre on the morning of Thursday, May 19.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

4. Sainsburys - Silksworth Lane

The next cheapest petrol station is Sainsbury's, in Silksworth Lane, where petrol cost 161.9p per litre on the morning of Thursday, May 19.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales
SunderlandRishi Sunak
Next Page
Page 1 of 3