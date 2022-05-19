Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on May 19

Petrol and diesel prices have continued to climb to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Prices reduced slightly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget on March 23.

But figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Wednesday was 168.2p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Thursday, May 19.

1. ASDA - Thompson Road The cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is ASDA, in Thompson Road, where petrol cost 161.7p per litre on the morning of Thursday, May 19. Photo: Google maps

2. ASDA - Leechmere Road The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Leechmere Road, where fuel cost 161.7p per litre on the morning of Thursday, May 19. Photo: Google maps

3. Harbour View Service Station The next cheapest petrol station is Low Prices Always, in Dame Dorothy Street, where petrol cost 161.8p per litre on the morning of Thursday, May 19. Photo: Google maps

4. Sainsburys - Silksworth Lane The next cheapest petrol station is Sainsbury's, in Silksworth Lane, where petrol cost 161.9p per litre on the morning of Thursday, May 19. Photo: Google maps