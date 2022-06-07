Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on June 7

Petrol and diesel prices have continued to climb to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Prices reduced slightly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget on March 23.

But figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday, June 6 was 178.5p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Tuesday, June 7.

1. Harbour View Service Station The cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is Low Prices Always, in Dame Dorothy Street, where petrol cost 169.8p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, June 7.

2. Morrisons - Seaburn The next cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is Morrisons, at Seaburn, where petrol cost 170.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, June 7.

3. Gulf - Ridgeway services The next cheapest place is Gulf, King George Road, where petrol cost 170.9p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, June 7.

4. Morrisons - Doxford Park The next cheapest place in Sunderland is at Morrisons, Doxford Park, where petrol cost 171.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, June 7.