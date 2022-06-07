Loading...
Take a look at the cheapest places to buy petrol in Sunderland.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on June 7

As petrol prices continue to reach new highs, we find the cheapest places to fill up your tank across Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 5:10 pm

Petrol and diesel prices have continued to climb to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Prices reduced slightly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget on March 23.

But figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday, June 6 was 178.5p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Tuesday, June 7.

1. Harbour View Service Station

The cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is Low Prices Always, in Dame Dorothy Street, where petrol cost 169.8p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, June 7.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

2. Morrisons - Seaburn

The next cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is Morrisons, at Seaburn, where petrol cost 170.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, June 7.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

3. Gulf - Ridgeway services

The next cheapest place is Gulf, King George Road, where petrol cost 170.9p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, June 7.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

4. Morrisons - Doxford Park

The next cheapest place in Sunderland is at Morrisons, Doxford Park, where petrol cost 171.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, June 7.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales
SunderlandRishi Sunak
Next Page
Page 1 of 3