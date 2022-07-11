Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on July 11

Petrol and diesel prices have continued to climb to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Prices reduced slightly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget on March 23.

But figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday, July 10 was 190.65p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, July 11.

1. ASDA - Thompson Road The cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is ASDA, in Thompson Road, where petrol costs 185.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, July 11.

2. ASDA - Leechmere Road The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Leechmere Road, where fuel costs 185.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, July 11.

3. Gulf - Pallion Road The next cheapest place is Gulf, Pallion Road, where petrol costs 185.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, July 11.

4. Morrisons - Doxford Park The next cheapest place in Sunderland is at Morrisons, Doxford Park, where petrol costs 186.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, July 11.