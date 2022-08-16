News you can trust since 1873
Take a look at the cheapest places to buy petrol in Sunderland.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on August 16

As petrol prices continue to decrease, we reveal the cheapest places to fill up your tank across Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:39 am

Petrol and diesel prices previously climbed to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday, August 14 was 173.97p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Tuesday, August 16.

1. Gulf - Pallion Road

The cheapest place for petrol in Sunderland is Gulf, in Pallion Road, where petrol costs 169.9p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, August 16.

2. Jet - Foxcover Filling Station

The next cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is Jet, in Durham Road, where petrol costs 169.9p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, August 16.

3. ASDA - Leechmere Road

The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Leechmere Road, where fuel costs 170.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, August 16.

4. Morrisons - Seaburn

The next cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is Morrisons, at Seaburn, where petrol costs 171.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, August 16.

