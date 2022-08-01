Loading...
Take a look at the cheapest places to buy petrol in Sunderland.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on August 1

As petrol prices slightly decrease, we reveal the cheapest places to fill up your tank across Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 1st August 2022, 1:10 pm

Petrol and diesel prices previously climbed to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday, July 31 was 182.69p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, August 1.

1. ASDA - Thompson Road

The cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is ASDA, in Thompson Road, where petrol costs 173.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 1.

2. ASDA - Leechmere Road

The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Leechmere Road, where fuel costs 173.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 1.

3. Sainsburys - Silksworth Lane

The next cheapest station in Sunderland is Sainsburys, Silksworth Lane, where petrol costs 174.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 1.

4. Sainsbury's - Sunderland North

The next cheapest place is at Sainsbury's, in Riverside Road, where petrol costs 175.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 1.

