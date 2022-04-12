Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices hit a new record high as the cost of oil soared.

But prices have reduced slightly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget on March 23.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price per litre for petrol on Tuesday, April 11 was 162.48p, compared to 167.3p on March 22.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Tuesday, April 12.

1. Morrisons - Seaburn The cheapest place to buy petrol in Sunderland is Morrisons at Seaburn, where petrol costs 156.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, April 12. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

2. Gulf - Pallion Road The next cheapest petrol station is Gulf on Pallion Road, where petrol costs 156.9p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, April 12. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

3. Morrisons - Doxford Park The next cheapest place in Sunderland is at Morrisons, Doxford Park, where petrol cost 157.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, April 12. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

4. Sainsbury's - Sunderland North The next cheapest place to buy petrol in Sunderland is at Sainsbury's on Riverside Road where petrol cost 157.9p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, April 12. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales