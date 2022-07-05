Where is the cheapest diesel in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on July 5

Petrol and diesel prices have continued to climb to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Prices reduced slightly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget on March 23.

But figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of diesel at UK forecourts on Monday, July 4 was 198.93p

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Tuesday, July 5.

1. ASDA - Thompson Road The cheapest place to buy diesel in Sunderland is at ASDA on Thompson Road, where fuel costs 195.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, July 5. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

2. ASDA - Leechmere Road The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA on Leechmere Road where diesel costs 195.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, July 5. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

3. Esso - Silksworth Lane The next cheapest place is Esso, Silksworth Lane, where diesel costs 195.9p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, July 5. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

4. Harbour View services The next cheapest petrol station is Low Prices Always, at Harbour View services, where diesel costs 196.8p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, July 5. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales