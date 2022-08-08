Where is the cheapest diesel in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on August 8

Petrol and diesel prices previously climbed to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Prices reduced slightly after former Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget in March.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Saturday, August 6 was 188.23p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, August 8.

1. Gulf - Pallion Road The cheapest petrol station in Sunderland is Gulf, in Pallion Road, where diesel cost 179.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 8.

2. ASDA - Thompson Road The next cheapest place to buy diesel in Sunderland is at ASDA, in Thompson Road, where fuel cost 183.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 8.

3. ASDA - Leechmere Road The next cheapest petrol station is ASDAl, in Leechmere Road, where diesel cost 183.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 8.

4. Morrisons - Doxford Park The next cheapest place is Morrisons, Doxford Park, where diesel cost 183.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 8.