Where is the cheapest diesel in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wearside on August 1

Petrol and diesel prices previously climbed to new highs following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

Prices reduced slightly after ex Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget on March 23.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday, July 31 was 192.38p.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, August 1.

1. ASDA - Thompson Road The cheapest place to buy diesel in Sunderland is at ASDA, in Thompson Road, where fuel costs 183.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 1.

2. ASDA - Leechmere Road The next cheapest petrol station is ASDAl, in Leechmere Road, where diesel cost 183.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 1.

3. Harbour View services The next cheapest petrol station is Low Prices Always, at Harbour View services, where diesel cost 185.8p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 1.

4. Sainsburys - Silksworth Lane The next cheapest station in Sunderland is Sainsburys, Silksworth Lane, where diesel cost 185.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, August 1.