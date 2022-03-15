Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars – and prices could continue to rise.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of diesel at UK forecourts on Sunday, March 13 was 173.4p, compared to a month ago when pump prices were just 151.6p per litre.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com

1. Morrisons - Doxford Park The cheapest place to buy diesel in Sunderland is at Morrisons, Doxford Park, where diesel costs 166.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.

2. Harbour View Service Station The next cheapest petrol station is Harbour View Service Station, where diesel cost 166.8p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.

3. ASDA - Leechmere Road The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA on Leechmere Road where diesel costs 168.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.

4. Morrisons - Seaburn The next cheapest petrol station is Morrisons at Seaburn, where diesel costs 169.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.