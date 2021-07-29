Canada's Quinn, left, and Britain's Jill Scott battle for the ball during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

The women’s football team now face Australia in the quarter final in Kashima, which kicks off at 10am on Friday, July 30.

Team GB are unbeaten after beating Chile and Japan before drawing with Canada on Tuesday.

SAPPORO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Steph Houghton #5 of Team Great Britain battles for possession with Mina Tanaka #11 of Team Japan during the Women's First Round Group E match between Japan and Great Britain on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Dome on July 24, 2021 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Manager Hege Riise said: “I feel we have done a great job, now it’s the knockout stage and it’s about how brave we are.

“I feel we are in a good spot right now, the players feel comfortable, they feel we are doing the right things. I’m excited for the game.”