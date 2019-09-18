This is when the Houghton Feast fireworks display will take place
The Houghton Feast fireworks spectacular is a highlight for many festival-goers every year.
Rockets are being launched from the Durham Road playing fields on Monday, October 7, starting at 7.30pm.
Catherine wheels and comets can be seen from the surrounding area including Dairy lane and higher ground.
The display will be the final feature to round-up Feast Monday which will also see the roasting of the ox.
A roasted ox, which will be prepared overnight by the Rotary Club of Houghton, will be carved by the Mayor of Sunderland Coun David Snowdon at the Rectory Field, Dairy Lane.
The practice of roasting an ox is held in commemoration of Rector Bernard Gilpin who would roast an ox or hog to feed Houghton’s poor in the 16th century.
Sandwiches will be on sale from 4pm on the Monday and cost £3.50 each with all proceeds being donated to local charities.
Feast-goers are being reminded that the ox sandwiches prove popular every year and do sell out quickly.
Hot broth and freshly baked buns will also be on offer at Bethany Christian Centre, Hetton Road, from 6.30pm while waiting for the fireworks spectacular.
There is also a huge range of community activities taking place, with everything from a Primary school dash and photo exhibition to music recitals and craft fairs.
The Houghton Art Club’s exhibition will be into its second day at Houghton Methodist Church. Members will be available for advice and discussion and much of the artwork can be purchased.