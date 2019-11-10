What we know so far about the bust water main in Seaham that has left residents without water

What we know so far about the burst water main in Seaham.

Northumbrian Water were alerted to a burst water main in Seaham this morning, and they have representatives at the scene working to fix the issue and restore water to the SR7 area.

A spokesman for Northumbrian Water said: “We are currently on site repairing a burst to a large main in Seaham. We understand customers are experiencing no water and low pressure, and we are working to restore supplies as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for any disruption and would like to apologise for any inconvenience. For the latest updates please follow our @nwater_care account on Twitter.”

