What we know so far about the bust water main in Seaham that has left residents without water
Residents in the SR7 area are left with no water or low pressure after reports of a burst water main.
Northumbrian Water were alerted to a burst water main in Seaham this morning, and they have representatives at the scene working to fix the issue and restore water to the SR7 area.
A spokesman for Northumbrian Water said: “We are currently on site repairing a burst to a large main in Seaham. We understand customers are experiencing no water and low pressure, and we are working to restore supplies as quickly as possible.
“We apologise for any disruption and would like to apologise for any inconvenience. For the latest updates please follow our @nwater_care account on Twitter.”
They have an audio message on their emergency line alerting customers to the issue which will be updated as they know more information. It was last updated at 9.22am.