What a night! 18 pictures from glittering Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards at Stadium of Light

It certainly was a night to remember at this year’s Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:25 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:16 am

Our annual ceremony, held on Thursday, November 7 at the Stadium of Light, honours the best in business across Wearside and County Durham. It was a real pleasure to spend the evening with the industry’s best, and our photographer was there to capture it all on camera. Check out our picture special and see if you recognise any of these smiling faces. We will be adding fresh pictures as the day goes on – please keep checking for yours!

1. A special night

Honouring the best in business at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Apprentice of the Year

Award winner Annabelle Lawson presented by Gavin Foster of the Sunderland Echo.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Welcome

Joy Yates, Editorial Director at the Sunderland Echo, onstage at the awards.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Highly Commended in the Apprentice of the Year category

Amy Kelsey, presented by Gavin Foster of the Sunderland Echo.

Photo: Kevin Brady

