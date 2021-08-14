What a hero! The badly injured boy who has fought back to raise thousands for charity
Courageous youngster Charlie Graver is planning TWO mega days of running – just six years after he was badly injured and scarred in a car accident.
Charlie, now 9, was only four years old when he suffered broken cheek bones, a broken nose and lost a lot of skin from his nose and forehead after the accident in 2015.
The heroic youngster needed emergency surgery after the accident and surgeons used a skin graft from his thigh for his nose, but he still has wide scars on his head. He is due for another skin graft next week.
But kind-hearted Charlie is thinking of others by raising money for charity and this weekend’s challenge promises to be a tough proposition.
"Charlie will be running 1.5 miles every two hours from 8am to 8pm this Saturday and Sunday,” said his mum Kimberley.
It hasn't always been easy for him to have a ‘visible difference’, said his Kimberley, 35, who is married to Michael, 40. Charlie’s siblings are Harley Allan, 17, and Lucy, 14.
Yet Charlie has always thought of others. This incredible boy once braved all the odds to run the Mini Great North Run and set a fundraising target of £500. He smashed the total and raised £3845 for the Changing Faces charity which helps and supports people with a visible difference.
Then last year, he completed the equivalent of two marathons by running every day in June to chip away at the distance.
By the time he finished, he had clocked up 87 kilometres and raised around £8000 for the Changing Faces charity which helps and supports people with a visible difference.
Now Charlie, who goes to Newker Primary School in Chester-le-Street, is back running for the same cause again.
Changing Faces is the UK's leading charity for everyone who has a mark, scar or condition that makes them look different.
Kimberley added: “We, as a family love what Changing Faces stand for and Charlie knows that Changing Faces will be there for him in the future if he needs their support.”
Charlie set a target of raising £500 for his latest venture. But his amazing efforts have touched the hearts of the public who have donated £1,965 which is 392 per cent of his original target.
To back him, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie-graver