What a hero! The badly injured boy who has fought back to raise thousands for charity

Charlie, now 9, was only four years old when he suffered broken cheek bones, a broken nose and lost a lot of skin from his nose and forehead after the accident in 2015.

The heroic youngster needed emergency surgery after the accident and surgeons used a skin graft from his thigh for his nose, but he still has wide scars on his head. He is due for another skin graft next week.

But kind-hearted Charlie is thinking of others by raising money for charity and this weekend’s challenge promises to be a tough proposition.

Super fundraiser Charlie Graver who is taking on a huge charity challenge this Saturday and Sunday.

"Charlie will be running 1.5 miles every two hours from 8am to 8pm this Saturday and Sunday,” said his mum Kimberley.

It hasn't always been easy for him to have a ‘visible difference’, said his Kimberley, 35, who is married to Michael, 40. Charlie’s siblings are Harley Allan, 17, and Lucy, 14.

Then last year, he completed the equivalent of two marathons by running every day in June to chip away at the distance.

Charlie Graver who is fundraising for the Changing Faces cause.

Now Charlie, who goes to Newker Primary School in Chester-le-Street, is back running for the same cause again.

Changing Faces is the UK's leading charity for everyone who has a mark, scar or condition that makes them look different.

Kimberley added: “We, as a family love what Changing Faces stand for and Charlie knows that Changing Faces will be there for him in the future if he needs their support.”

Charlie Graver pictured in training for his latest fundraising project.

Charlie set a target of raising £500 for his latest venture. But his amazing efforts have touched the hearts of the public who have donated £1,965 which is 392 per cent of his original target.

To back him, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie-graver

A thumbs-up from Charlie for everyone who has supported his fundraising efforts.

Charlie pictured in hospital after the accident.

Brave Charlie fights back after the accident.

Charlie is full of smiles and always happy to help others.