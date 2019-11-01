Westlife announce huge gig at the Emirates Riverside in 2020 - here's what you need to know

Westlife will be coming to the North East

The band, which is made up of Nicky Byrne, Markus Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan, are heading to the Emirates Riverside, in Chester-le-Street.

The spectacular tour will see the pop music icons reach more fans than ever before as they belt out hits including 'Swear It Again', ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘World of our Own’ as well as the hits from their forthcoming new album ‘Spectrum’.

Where and when is the gig?

The band will be playing Emirates Riverside, on July 18, 2020 – the last performance ahead of their Wembley finale.

When will tickets be on sale?

Tickets for the Stadiums in the Summer Tour go on sale on Friday, November 8, at 9am.

What have Westlife said about the tour?

A statement from the band says: “We’re looking forward to next summer when we’ll be playing so many fantastic outdoor venues across the UK.

“The Stadiums in the Summer Tour will see us reach more fans than ever before.

“The shows will be incredible and will include all of our hits and some surprises. We cannot wait to get back out on the road.”

When were the band last on tour?

Stadiums in the Summer will be the band’s first UK-wide outdoor tour in over eight years.