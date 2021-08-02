“We’re really passionate about the North East” – Cyclists gear up ahead of Tour Series cycle race to be held in Sunderland next week
Sunderland is to host one of the country’s biggest sporting events as cyclists up and down the country prepare for the Tour Series race next week.
The city centre will play host to the second round of the Tour Series professional cycling on Tuesday, August 10.
Launched in 2009, the televised series sees Britain’s best male and female cyclists compete against each other in a team-based format as part of a day of sporting and community-focused activities.
British sporting heroes, including several Olympians and Tour de France riders have competed in the series during its history – and this year includes several North East teams who will be competing for the place on the podium.
Pro-cyclist Hannah Farran, from North East-based group team Boompods says she is looking forward to the race.
She said: “I’m really excited and after the year and a half that we've had of no racing it’s great that we’re getting top level racing back in the UK and all our riders are super excited as well and to have two rounds in the region is fantastic.
"We’re really passionate about the North East and it’s great to bring top level cycling and all that comes with it, the media, the attention and local residents coming out to watch and hopefully be inspired to get fit.”
Athlete Joe Wilson, a cyclist for Team Ribble Weldtite Pro cycling says he hopes to see his team on the podium.
He said: “I’m very confident in my teammates, we’ve done really well this year after winning one of the national circuit series rounds so I’m pretty sure our team will put on a good show for you in Sunderland and hopefully we’ll have somebody on the podium.”
Victoria French, the City Council’s Assistant Director of Culture and Events says the city is looking forward to the event.
She said: “I think it will be brilliant for Sunderland because it’s been such a long time we’ve been able to host something of this scale due to obviously a lot of our events being cancelled last year.
"This is really exciting that we’re able to bring something fresh and new to Sunderland that we hope people from far and wide to visit and hopefully it will be in our calendar for years to come.”