We're bringing Squid Games to Sunderland this weekend

Sunderland can look forward to a killer take on Squid Games this weekend.

The city’s monthly Local Heroes Food Market is to take on a sinister twist, by playing homage to the iconic television series.

Sunderland College students will perform in the city with Squid Games | Submitted

The annual spooky performance by students at Sunderland College has become a much-anticipated event, bringing to life the real spirit of Halloween.

And the performers are set to return to Sunniside Gardens yet again on Saturday 25 October - this time inspired by the hit Korean show, Squid Game.

The dystopian survival thriller is known not only for its terrifying challenges but also for its masks and costumes.

And now Sunderland College is bringing this to life, with three thrilling performances taking place at 11.30am, 12.15pm and 1pm.

They will be part of a packed day in Sunniside, with the return of the market which brings together a range of delicious food and art market stalls between 10am and 3pm.

City centre BID - which is part of Sunderland BIDs - organise the event - holds the monthly market to showcase how much Sunniside has to offer.

“Sunniside is such an inspiring and vibrant part of our city, the perfect setting to celebrate local creativity and talent,” said Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services at Sunderland BID.

“Sunderland College’s annual Halloween performance has now become a beloved tradition, bringing excitement and imagination. Sunniside Gardens is surrounded by fantastic independent businesses, cafés, bars, and leisure spaces that make this area so special.

“We hope everyone takes the time to enjoy the performance, soak up the atmosphere, and support our fantastic traders at the Local Heroes Food Market and Art Market.”

Lauren Robinson Faculty Director Creative, Digital & Computing (interim) Creative Arts, Sunderland College, said the annual Halloween pop-up performance has “quickly become a standout moment on our calendar.”

“Sunderland College Performing Arts students transform the space with immersive characterisation, dynamic energy, and spine-tingling Halloween spirit, delivering an unforgettable experience for all who attend,” she said.

“Over the years, these showcases have grown into something truly spectacular, consistently receiving glowing feedback and highlighting not only the creativity and talent of our students but also the value of live performance opportunities within our curriculum.

“Such events play a vital role in our students’ development - building confidence, honing their craft, and connecting them directly with the community.

“Each year, we look forward to this celebration of skill, imagination, and energy, which continues to strengthen the bond between our students and the wider community."

Activities in the Sunniside area are part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.