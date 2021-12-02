WEATHER LATEST: Stunning images show high waves crashing into the promenade at Seaburn as flood alert remains in force
Pictures show high waves crashing onto footpaths at the coast in Seaburn on Thursday as the city is hit with more bad weather.
Images and video footage captured by Echo photographer Stu Norton show rough seas crashing into the promenade at Seaburn on Thursday, December 2.
The pictures show people out on a wintry walk stopping to take photos of the high tides and big swell.
Read More
It follows a week of rough seas along the North East coast after Storm Arwen brought high winds, rain and snow to Wearside last weekend.
Winds are forecast to hit speeds of 24mph for much of Thursday evening, causing the high waves before they begin to die down overnight.
The high tides are expected to last until around 8pm, with strong waves predicted for most of the day.
On Wednesday, December 1, the Met Office issued flood alerts for areas across the country – including the Tyne and Wear coast.
The warnings are still in place on Thursday and people are urged to be careful while walking along the coast.
Large and powerful waves are expected to overtop sea defences at Seaburn Lower Promenade and Seaham Harbour and Docks as a result of this afternoon’s high tide and strong winds.
Forecasters are estimating that the wave overtopping is expected to last until around 4.15pm.
The flood alert says: “Areas most at risk are beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”