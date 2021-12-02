Images and video footage captured by Echo photographer Stu Norton show rough seas crashing into the promenade at Seaburn on Thursday, December 2.

The pictures show people out on a wintry walk stopping to take photos of the high tides and big swell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waves crashing against Seaburn promenade during high tides and big swell.

It follows a week of rough seas along the North East coast after Storm Arwen brought high winds, rain and snow to Wearside last weekend.

Winds are forecast to hit speeds of 24mph for much of Thursday evening, causing the high waves before they begin to die down overnight.

The high tides are expected to last until around 8pm, with strong waves predicted for most of the day.

A flood warning for the Tyne and Wear coastline remains in force on Thursday, December 2.

The warnings are still in place on Thursday and people are urged to be careful while walking along the coast.

Large and powerful waves are expected to overtop sea defences at Seaburn Lower Promenade and Seaham Harbour and Docks as a result of this afternoon’s high tide and strong winds.

Forecasters are estimating that the wave overtopping is expected to last until around 4.15pm.

The flood alert says: “Areas most at risk are beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

The high waves are expected to die down towards Thursday evening.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.