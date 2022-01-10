We take a look at Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge over the years as she celebrates her 40th birthday
The duchess celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday 9 January at the Cambridges’ home in Norfolk
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:26 pm
The birthday heralds the start of an important decade for the monarchy and the future queen, watching her young family grow up and pursuing her own charitable interests.
To mark the event, Kate was pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses which were photographed by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.