We spoke to a local cafe to get their recommended dishes for Veganuary month
Betsy Jenny Counselling and Wellbeing Cafe has a wide range of dishes available for those looking to try a new lifestyle
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:24 pm
Being Vegan is more than just eating though, it is all about avoiding the exploitation of animals.
This can include clothing, makeup to household items and making sure during the manufacturing process they have been friendly to animals and the environment.
There are over 58,000 products and services registered as Vegan friendly showing that the lifestyle is gaining momentum every year.