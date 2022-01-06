"We received the most beautiful gift" - Christmas Day baby brings joy to proud parents at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Christmas Day was very special for one Sunderland family who welcomed their baby daughter nearly a month early – but complications meant that baby Priya temporarily stopped breathing.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 4:55 am

Priya-Harper Hewison was born at 3.30pm on Christmas Day at Sunderland Royal Hospital to proud parents Natalie Horn and Dominic Hewison from Downhill, Sunderland.

Little Priya was born premature – 18 days early – and weighed just 5lb 3oz.

But following her birth Priya stopped breathing while feeding and ‘began to go purple’.

Priya was born on Christmas Day at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Mum Natalie, who has two other children Lexi-Sophia, 8 and Eva-Mae, 5 said: “She just stopped breathing and went all floppy in my arms, she really gave us a scare but the midwives were absolutely brilliant.”

The little fighter was placed on the neonatal unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital for two days before she was discharged and taken home.

Natalie, 32, says the birth of her daughter means something special to her family as she shares her same birthday with her great-grandmother Christine Crann who was also born on Christmas Day.

Baby Priya stopped breathing following her birth and remained on the neo-natal unit for two days.

She said: “My family were over the moon and its special that she share her birthday with my nana, everybody already loves Priya and its lovely finally having her home with all the family.

"I had woke the kids up early on Christmas day because I was so excited and I had a feeling Priya was on her way – I was devastated that I had missed my pigs in blankets but we received the most beautiful gift.”

Dad Dominic and Priya's sisters Lexi-Sophia, 8, and Eva-Mae, 5.

