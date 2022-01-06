"We received the most beautiful gift" - Christmas Day baby brings joy to proud parents at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Priya-Harper Hewison was born at 3.30pm on Christmas Day at Sunderland Royal Hospital to proud parents Natalie Horn and Dominic Hewison from Downhill, Sunderland.

Little Priya was born premature – 18 days early – and weighed just 5lb 3oz.

But following her birth Priya stopped breathing while feeding and ‘began to go purple’.

Mum Natalie, who has two other children Lexi-Sophia, 8 and Eva-Mae, 5 said: “She just stopped breathing and went all floppy in my arms, she really gave us a scare but the midwives were absolutely brilliant.”

The little fighter was placed on the neonatal unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital for two days before she was discharged and taken home.

Natalie, 32, says the birth of her daughter means something special to her family as she shares her same birthday with her great-grandmother Christine Crann who was also born on Christmas Day.

She said: “My family were over the moon and its special that she share her birthday with my nana, everybody already loves Priya and its lovely finally having her home with all the family.

"I had woke the kids up early on Christmas day because I was so excited and I had a feeling Priya was on her way – I was devastated that I had missed my pigs in blankets but we received the most beautiful gift.”

