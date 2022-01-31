Watch: Sunderland AFC fans give their thoughts on the sacking of Lee Johnson and who they want to replace him
Sunderland football fans have reacted to the news of Lee Johnson’s sacking as Sunderland AFC Head Coach.
Sunderland sacked their manager, Lee Johnson, in the wake of a humiliating 6-0 defeat at Bolton.
The former Bristol City manager guided Sunderland to 41 wins in 75 games was named League One Manager of the Month on two occasions
However, Sunderland’s inconsistent league form and some poor results across the season was enough for the Black Cats hierarchy to dismiss the Head Coach.
We’ve been in Sunderland city centre asking Black Cats fans for their thoughts on the Lee Johnson sacking and who they’d like to see replace him.
Harry Roberts, 21, believes the decision was the wrong one. He said: “I think it’s just the same merry-go-round. They need a bit of stability at the club. I know they’re 3rd in the league at the minute but I feel like it just came off the back of one result.”
Audrey Page, 86, supports the clubs decision to sack Johnson and is hoping the new man, whoever it may be, will provide the needed push for promotion. She said:
“Sacking managers all the time isn’t good but this time I agree with it. I thought he did alright but he didn’t have that push we need.”
One Sunderland fan, Gavin Davison, 43, believes former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce would be the perfect appointment for the club.
He said: “In my opinion, Johnson wasn’t really pushing the team forward. He didn’t do a bad job but he could have done better. I think personally Sam Allardyce would be the best one to replace him.”
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: “I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.
"We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.
