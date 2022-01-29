The National Veterans Walk in Sunderland’s Mowbray Park, which is made up of engraved stones dedicated to service people, celebrated the installation of 73 new ones on Saturday, January 29.

Supporters and veterans’ families braved gale force winds of Storm Malik to attend the formal dedication performed by the Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Harry Trueman.

It brings the total number of granite stones in the path to more than 1,000 since 2016.

Each one weighs 25lb (11kg) and carries the name of a former or serving member of HM Armed Forces.

The pathway project is led by the family of Private Nathan Cuthbertson, from Sunderland, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2008, as well as city businessman Rob Deverson.

Mr Deverson said: “It means so much to so many people. Every stone has a story attached to it.”

He said the project would not exist but for the support from service men and women and their families in purchasing the stones which help raise thousands of pounds for armed forces charities.

The Mayor of Sunderland Coun Harry Trueman unveils the latest section of the National Veterans Walk, at Mowbray Park, with project leaders Tom Cuthbertson and Rob Deverson, and Mayoress Coun Dorothy Trueman.

The pathway is the only one of its kind in the country and provides a place where loved ones can reflect and remember their loved ones.

Saturday’s commemoration was the completion of Phase Ten of the project.

Nathan’s dad Tom Cuthbertson said: “It’s unbelievable.

"I thought it would be a big achievement at 100 stones on the path but to have over a thousand just shows the support of the veterans who served in the forces.

The new section of the path is formally unveiled in Mowbray Park.

"It’s a full history in that path.”

Among the families with a stone in the new section was Maureen Richardson, of Barnes in Sunderland, who got one in tribute to her late dad Gordon Rochester who served as an engineer in the RAF during the Second World War.

Maureen, 67, who attended with her grandson Raffy Richardson, aged three, said: “It means the world.

"We’re often in the park and I will be able to come and have a look and reflect on my Dad.”

Some of the engraved flagstones in the path.

The event was supported by military standard bearers and followed by a reception at the Gunners Club in the city centre.

