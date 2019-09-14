Movie characters such as Mary Poppins, Harry Potter and Buzz Lightyear were among the creations for the second East Boldon Scarecrow Festival.

The festival was itself part of Saturday’s Friends of East Boldon Parks fun day held in Grange Park.

Claire Camsey, the chair of Friends of East Boldon Parks, said afterwards: “There were just so many amazing scarecrows this year and the judges found it so difficult to choose the eventual winners.

Councillors Joan Atkinson and Jane Carter with Mary Poppins at the East Boldon Scarecrow Festival.

“People really raised the bar by playing soundtracks alongside Harry Potter and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang scarecrows and other people used dry ice.

“I think we are going to have to have more categories and prizes in the future.”

The winners of this year’s best entry from a committee member were the Richardson family with their Friends from Oz creation.

Pickings the Butchers clinched the best entry from a business award with Henry the butcher’s boy.

"We are going to need a bigger boat."

The best entry from a resident went jointly to Charlie and Max Ryans for their Buzz and Woody’s saloon.

Boldon Tennis Club triumphed in the best community group entry for their recreation of Brodie from monster movie classic Jaws.

The people’s choice award will be decided after residents have returned nominations found on the scarecrow trail forms to Blacks Corner delicatessen by Saturday, September 21.

Proceeds from the fun day and scarecrow festival will go towards the Friends’ ongoing work to improve the village’s parks and the community as a whole.

Many of the creations were out of this world.

Claire said: “We have things such as tea parties for the elderly, new park benches and new play equipment.”

She also thanked everyone who had taken part and helped organise this year’s event and in particular Friends secretary Rebecca Higgins.