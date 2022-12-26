The last dip was held in 2019 with the Covid pandemic forcing cancellation of the 2020 event.

Organisers Sunderland Lions Club had hoped to bring it back last year until the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus meant it was not possible to guarantee spectators’ safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Just fantastic’

The Boxing Day Dip is back

This year the Lions joined forces with Sunderland heart charity The Red Sky Foundation to bring the Dip back with a bang.

Around 350 people signed up to brave the icy waters off Seaburn while hundreds more lined the promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci was making his first ever visit to the dip and was amazed by the scale of the event, saying: “I think it is absolutely amazing.

“To see so many people out after three years in the cold is just fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci and Lions Secretary Jackie Robson

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The seafront is heaving, all the local businesses are really busy, so as well as raising a lot of money for charity, it is great for the economy as well.”

Lions Secretary Jackie Robson was delighted with the success of the new partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been brilliant working with the Foundation,” she said.

Dippers race to the sea

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all have different skills, which means we have really been able to complement each other well and bring everyone together today.

"We also need to thank Sunderland City Council and Stack Sunderland for their support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’d definitely do it again’

One dipper who was delighted the Dip is now based at the Stack was Lauren Flaxen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Flaxen as Poison Ivy

Lauren, 38, is one of the Dippy Birds, a group of friends who have been taking part in the Dip for more than 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our first was 1998 and we’ve made sure at least one of us has done it every year,” she said.

Lauren, who was fundraising for Fulwell Infants’ Academy’s Windmill Woodlands project said: “It is great to see the Dip back on the site of the old Seaburn Centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Solomon, 40, was taking part in his first dip, raising funds for Sunderland Deaf Club.

“I got dragged in by a friend but it wasn’t too bad,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was actually quite warm when you got a toe in. I’d definitely do it again.”

Spectators throng the beach

Advertisement Hide Ad