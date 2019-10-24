Watch as derelict Seaham pub is demolished

A contractor moved in to start work on taking down the former Drive 2 Data and old Noah’s Ark pub building in North Railway Terrace this week.

The efforts to raze the site has been welcomed by some residents, while others were sorry to see a building which has been part of the landscape for so long go.

Demolition works has been ongoing at Drive 2 Data building, North Railway Street, Seaham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others called for action on other problem buildings in the town.

Rita Thompson said: “So sad that the buildings have come to this.

“Lots of history going for good.”

Wayne Simpson said: “Had some great nights in here when it was the Noah's Ark.”

The sign from Drive 2 Data was taken down as work continued on the North Railway Terrace site.

Callum Greig welcomed the demolition and said: “Eyesore gone,” while Brian Hill added: “Not before time.”

The council said it took the action after the owners of the property failed to comply with legal notices requiring them to carry out the work.

The owners were issued with a notice in August 2018 to remove and cease storage of vehicles at the back of the building; demolish the buildings and remove all waste; and leave the site free from rubble and other materials.

It followed concerns about the condition of the building, which is in a conservation area.

Heavy plant gear was brought in to knock down the old Noah's Ark pub.

The owners subsequently pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a Section 215 notice when they appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court in July.

They received conditional discharges and were ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £170.

Following the case, the council gave the owners until the end of September to demolish the building, pressing on with efforts when they did not meet the new deadline.

Part of the road outside the old pub has been closed while the work was carried out.

The owners had been ordered to clear vehicles from the rear of the site, as shown in this photo shared by Durham County Council.