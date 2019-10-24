Watch as derelict Seaham pub is demolished
A former town centre pub which was left to become an eyesore will be cleared this week.
A contractor moved in to start work on taking down the former Drive 2 Data and old Noah’s Ark pub building in North Railway Terrace this week.
It comes after the team was drafted in by Durham County Council after it took legal action against the owners of the building, which has been derelict for several years, with it left further damaged by a blaze.
The efforts to raze the site has been welcomed by some residents, while others were sorry to see a building which has been part of the landscape for so long go.
Others called for action on other problem buildings in the town.
Rita Thompson said: “So sad that the buildings have come to this.
“Lots of history going for good.”
Wayne Simpson said: “Had some great nights in here when it was the Noah's Ark.”
Callum Greig welcomed the demolition and said: “Eyesore gone,” while Brian Hill added: “Not before time.”
The council said it took the action after the owners of the property failed to comply with legal notices requiring them to carry out the work.
The owners were issued with a notice in August 2018 to remove and cease storage of vehicles at the back of the building; demolish the buildings and remove all waste; and leave the site free from rubble and other materials.
It followed concerns about the condition of the building, which is in a conservation area.
The owners subsequently pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a Section 215 notice when they appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court in July.
They received conditional discharges and were ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £170.
Following the case, the council gave the owners until the end of September to demolish the building, pressing on with efforts when they did not meet the new deadline.
Last month, the council announced it has secured £1.6 million to help restore Seaham town centre’s older buildings back to their former glory.