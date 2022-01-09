Lisa Devonport, from Washington, is set to take on her skydive on May 21 in a bid to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society after three of her family members sadly died from the disease.

The 48-year-old also plans to face another fear by holding a tarantula if she reaches a sum of four figures.

Lisa says the charity is one that’s close to her heart after her Grandma, Step-Grandad and Great Aunt all sadly passed away after being diagnosed with the disease.

She said: “Alzheimer's is something that has affected everyone is some way and it’s such a degrading and horrendous disease that I wanted to help raise money for this particular charity.

"I was originally just going to save the money I would spend on Christmas cards and donate it to charity but then I thought about raising a bigger donation and my two biggest fears are heights and spiders so I thought why not face them and raise more money.”

Several businesses and groups are involved in helping Lisa fundraiser including rock band Gin Annie.

Lisa added: “I’m excited but scared, it will be an incredible day and I’m over the moon with the generosity of people, we have already raised so much.

"I can’t believe how much support I have, it’s been fantastic."

