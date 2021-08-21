Elizabeth McKinnon, 15.

Elizabeth McKinnon, 15, from Washington, won the young achiever award in the sport category for her hard work and dedication to cycling and cyclocross, two sports for which she has a great passion.

The teenager has been involved with the sport since a young age, becoming a member of Derwentside Cycle Club at age nine and regularly represents the North East in Cyclocross races all across the country.

Described as one of the best young cyclists in the country, Elizabeth is going from strength to strength in the sport and is supported by friends, family and the community.

Among those supporting Elizabeth is the Rotary Club of Washington, who have been sponsoring the youngster for several years.

Rotarian Neil McOnie, said: “Elizabeth’s dedication, competitiveness and determination has seen her overcome injury setbacks and with her hard training she is regularly on the podium.

“Rotary Washington identified her talent and determination to succeed in her

chosen sport a couple of years ago, and Rotarians selected her to be sponsored until she is 18 years old. Elizabeth is amazing and we all have high hopes for her.”

Cyclocross is a form of bicycle racing taking place over wooded trails, steep hills and obstacles, requiring the rider to quickly dismount and carry the bike while navigating the obstruction, then remount.

The Sunderland Young Achievers Award is organised by the Together For Children charity and celebrates the achievements of young people between the ages of 8 and 20 years old, recognising their bravery, talent and positive contributions to their communities.

The awards have been taking place 29 years and this year took place virtually with Award categories including Music and Performing Arts, Personal Achievement, Young Carer, Volunteer, Sport and Service to the Community.

Elizabeth competes in the sport across the country and has future ambitions to compete all over Europe and make a career out of the sport.