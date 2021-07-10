Washington street turns red and white in support of England as football fever grips residents

The street, in the Concord area of Washington, has been decked with the flag of St George and the Union Jack as residents prepare for England’s first major final at a tournament since 1966.

Residents on the street have rallied together to ensure that they are ready to celebrate – with a video showing the street going viral on social media.

Mum-of-one Sam Mason has organised the decorations and she has described the reaction that it has received on social media.

Residents in Coverdale Avenue in Washington have decorated the street ahead of England's first appear in a major final since 1966.

The 31-year-old said: “It’s just gone absolutely mental, we’re a good street and have always done stuff like this but we really wanted to try and boost community spirit ahead of the final.

"It is so great to see everyone smiling, the amount of people taking photos and traffic that we’ve had down the street in the last few days is just crazy.

"It took around two full days and everyone in the street has helped out, the support has been great.

Organisers Lesley Thoburn (left) and Sam Mason hope that the decorations will help boost community spirit.

"All of the street will be coming together for the match on Sunday.”

She commented: “Everyone has been chipping in together to help get all of this done.

"I’ve lived here for around 42 years, my parents and sister both live on the street, I wouldn’t want to move anywhere else.

"God help anyone passing on Sunday, it is going to be quite the party.”

England take on Italy at Wembley Stadium in the Euro 2020 final, with kick off 8pm – organiser Sam has given her prediction ahead of the big game.

She added: “I reckon that it will end 2-2 and then go to penalties, with England then winning of course.”