Washington mum shares her experiences of taking on Dry January challenge ahead of her 40th birthday

A mum from Washington has set herself the challenge of taking part in Dry January in a bid to ‘feel healthy’ ahead of her 40th birthday – and she’s sharing her tips on staying motivated.

By Georgina Cutler
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 4:55 am

Laura Kerry, 39, from Washington, decided she would challenge herself to Dry January for the first time this year as part of a ‘health drive’ before she turns 40 later in 2022.

The mum to sons Evan, four, and Aiden, seven, is sharing her experience as well as hints and tips for staying motivated to encourage others to take on the UK’s one-month alcohol free challenge.

Laura, who works as an occupier experience manager at property company Knight Frank Promise started Dry January – and going to the gym – on the January 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Laura is taking on the dry January challenge.

She said: “I’m turning 40 this year and that’s why I’ve started 2022 with a health kick. As well as starting a new fitness and eating programme I’ve taken on Dry January to help me achieve my goals.

"After the past two years, I really wanted to make a positive change and feel healthy and confident on my Ibiza 40th birthday getaway this summer.”

Read More

Read More
More than 200 Covid-related incidents were reported to Northumbria Police on the...

The 39-year-old says her best tips for motivating yourself to keep going includes ‘preparing ahead of time’ by planning food, exercise and stocking up on decaf tea to enjoy on an evening instead of a glass of wine.

Laura with her her two sons Evan, four and Aiden, seven.

She added: “Knowing what I can enjoy as an alcohol free swap and my goals for the week ahead really helps me stay on track. I’m not tempted to have ‘just one’ glass of wine on a Saturday when I know on Sunday morning I’m running.

“Although it’s early days I’ve already noticed I feel less bloated, more energetic and a nice surprise is how much I can potentially save this month.”

The mum says that it’s never too late to start dry January, even after the 1st.

She said: “I want to complete Dry January for myself. To improve my health and reset my relationship with alcohol. If all goes well, who knows, January could just be the beginning.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

WashingtonIbizaSunderland